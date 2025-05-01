A senior Lebanese defense official told the AFP news agency that since the ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah began, the Lebanese army has dismantled over 90% of Hezbollah’s military infrastructure south of the Litani River. The remarks were quoted in the Lebanese newspaper Al-Akhbar.

According to the official, there is a possibility that some hidden Hezbollah positions remain in these areas, but he emphasized that "they will be dismantled as soon as they are discovered."

He added, "Hezbollah has withdrawn and said: Do as you please. There is no longer a military framework of Hezbollah south of the Litani."

Israel views these reports with skepticism, as the IDF continues a large-scale campaign to thwart Hezbollah’s terror infrastructure and prevent its reestablishment in southern Lebanon.

As part of the campaign, over 140 terrorists have been eliminated in Lebanon, and more than 40 terror targets, including weapons and military infrastructure, have been destroyed.

Earlier this week, the Israel Air Force struck a building in Beirut that, according to the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit, was used as a storage facility for precision-guided missiles. Aerial footage released after the strike revealed intense secondary explosions, indicating the presence of explosives at the site.

The IDF continues to closely monitor developments on the ground and operate wherever there is a violation of sovereignty or a security threat posed by the Hezbollah terror organization.