The IDF on Monday evening struck terror infrastructure sites within a Hezbollah strategic weapons production and storage facility in the Beqaa area in Lebanon, the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit confirmed in a statement.

The IDF identified Hezbollah's attempts to reestablish presence and operations within the facility, the statement said.

Additionally, Hezbollah military infrastructure sites were struck in the area of Srifa.

“These Hezbollah activities and the presence of weapons in these areas constitute a blatant violation of the understandings between Israel and Lebanon,” said the IDF.

“The IDF will continue to operate to remove any threat to the State of Israel and will prevent any attempt by Hezbollah to reestablish its terror capabilities,” it added.

The IDF statement came hours after Lebanese media outlets reported Israeli strikes in the area near Lebanon’s border with Syria.

Just last week, a senior Lebanese defense official claimed that since the ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah began, the Lebanese army has dismantled over 90% of Hezbollah’s military infrastructure south of the Litani River.

According to the official, there is a possibility that some hidden Hezbollah positions remain in these areas, but he emphasized that "they will be dismantled as soon as they are discovered."

He added, "Hezbollah has withdrawn and said: Do as you please. There is no longer a military framework of Hezbollah south of the Litani."

Israel views these reports with skepticism, as the IDF continues a large-scale campaign to thwart Hezbollah’s terror infrastructure and prevent its reestablishment in southern Lebanon.