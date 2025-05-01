תיעוד חיסול המחבל בלבנון דובר צה"ל

The IDF announced on Thursday that it struck and eliminated a terrorist from Hezbollah's 'Radwan Force' in the area of Meiss El Jabal in southern Lebanon.

In addition, earlier in the day, the IDF struck and eliminated an additional Hezbollah terrorist in the area of Meiss El Jabal in southern Lebanon, who was operating in the area of the border and gathering intelligence for the terrorist organization.

The two strikes were conducted by aircraft as part of the efforts to eliminate terror on the Israel-Lebanon border.