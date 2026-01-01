Troops from the IDF's haredi Hashmonaim Brigade have completed their first operational activity in southern Syria, following a series of training exercises in the area.

The troops operated under the command of the 52nd Battalion and alongside the 474th Brigade, conducting targeted searches in the area.

During their activities, the troops gathered intelligence, aiming to remove threats to the land and ensure the security of the civilians of the State of Israel and especially the residents of the Golan Heights.

Troops of the 210th Division continue to be deployed in the area, the IDF added.

The IDF stressed that the Hashmonaim Brigade will continue to operate across all arenas, while also enabling its haredi soldiers to maintain their way of life.

credit: דובר צה"ל

