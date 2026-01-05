The IDF on Sunday struck and eliminated two Hezbollah terrorists in the area of Al-Jumayjimah in southern Lebanon, a military statement confirmed.

The terrorists took part in attempts to reestablish Hezbollah’s terror infrastructure in the area.

"The terrorists' actions constituted a blatant violation of the ceasefire understandings between Israel and Lebanon," the IDF stressed.

"The IDF will continue to operate in order to remove any threat and to protect the State of Israel."

Last week, Hezbollah’s leader Naim Qassem said that attempts to disarm the terror group in Lebanon amount to an “Israeli-American plan," accusing Israel of violating last year’s ceasefire agreement, AFP reported.

Qassem has condemned the Lebanese government's plan to disarm the terror organization and has repeatedly vowed that Hezbollah would keep its arms.

“Disarmament is an Israeli-American plan," Qassem said last week, adding, “To demand exclusive arms control while Israel is committing aggression and America is imposing its will on Lebanon, stripping it of its power, means that you are not working in Lebanon’s interest, but rather in the interest of what Israel wants."

He added that “the deployment of the Lebanese army south of the Litani River was required only if Israel had adhered to its commitments... to halting the aggression, withdrawing, releasing prisoners, and having reconstruction commence."

“With the Israeli enemy not implementing any of the steps of the agreement... Lebanon is no longer required to take any action on any level before the Israelis commit to what they are obligated to do."

Since the ceasefire took effect, Hezbollah has violated it more than 1,900 times , including 350 violations that went unanswered by both the IDF and the Lebanese Armed Forces (LAF).