Gila Ghermiza, of Modi’in Illit, has been an ALS patient for the last ten years. With her mind completely intact, her devoted family is determined to give back to their mother.

Ghermiza is a mother to nine children, seven married. The immobilized young grandmother requires constant medical and physical aid. She lives with a feeding tube and permanent trach, and is transported by others in a wheelchair. Slowly but surely, her physical faculties are leaving her.

Indebted to their mother, the foundation of the Ghermiza home, Gila’s children will not neglect her. Her mind is sharp, completely intact. The devoted husband and children agree that their mother must live at home, where she is comfortable and surrounded by her growing family.

The strain of Gila’s deteriorating situation is great. In addition to watching their mother become limp, her medical needs cost roughly 30,000 shekels each month. With all of their assets drained, and many Rabbis backing them, her husband and children fundraise continuously. Please help cover the medical costs of Gila’s ALS.

