Another round of talks between Israel and Turkey regarding the situation in Syria will take place after Passover, according to a report on Kan 11 News on Thursday evening.

According to the report, the decision was made during a discussion between the parties that was held on Wednesday in Azerbaijan, after no agreements were reached regarding the tensions in Syria and finding a way to prevent war.

The talks are being conducted as part of an effort to establish a mechanism between Israel and Turkey to prevent incidents between their militaries in Syria.

In addition to the head of the National Security Council Tzachi Hanegbi, the delegation included the Prime Minister’s military secretary, Maj. Gen. Roman Gofman, the head of the IDF Operations Directorate, Maj. Gen. Oded Basiuk, and the Director General of the Defense Ministry, Maj. Gen. (res.) Amir Baram.

A plane carrying the Israeli delegation to the talks with Turkish representatives in Azerbaijan was forced to take a detour route over the Black Sea. This was due to Turkey’s refusal to allow the Israel Air Force plane to pass through its airspace.

On Wednesday, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan acknowledged that Ankara has been engaging in operational-level coordination with Israel in Syria to avoid unintended military incidents.

The comments follow a series of intensified Israeli airstrikes in Syria, which Israeli officials said were intended to prevent a planned Turkish takeover of the targeted area.