Turkey announced Thursday that it has severed all economic and trade relations with Israel, in a move Ankara says is a response to the war in Gaza.

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan stated that the measures include the suspension of all commercial exchanges and the closure of Turkish airspace to Israeli aircraft.

Fidan accused Israel of what he termed “massacres” against Palestinians in Gaza and charged that Israel is deliberately making the enclave uninhabitable. He further claimed that Israel is blocking humanitarian aid and warned that its policies endanger regional stability.

The minister said the decision reflects Ankara’s broader response to what it views as ongoing crimes in Gaza. He added that Turkey will continue to work with Qatar and Egypt in efforts to address the conflict.