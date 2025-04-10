Israeli and Turkish representatives met Wednesday in Azerbaijan to discuss the recent events in Syria, a diplomatic source confirmed.

During the meeting, Israel expressed its firm stance regarding the forces on the ground, clarifying that any change in the balance of foreign powers in Syria, an especially the embedding of Syrian bases in the Tadmor area, will be seen as crossing a red line.

Israel has already clarified that it sees this threat as the responsibility of the new Syrian government, headed by Ahmed al-Sharaa (Abu Mohammad al-Julani). As such, preventing such moves on the part of Turkey is the direct responsibility of al-Sharaa's government.

According to the diplomatic source, "Any action which endangers Israel will endanger al-Sharaa's regime."

The report follows recent IDF strikes on military capabilities in the Syrian Hama and T-4 military bases, alongside additional military infrastructure in the Damascus area.

Security sources noted that the IDF strikes were intended to prevent a planned Turkish takeover of the targeted area.

Syria's Foreign Ministry criticized Israel's strikes in the country, claiming that Israelis are "intentionally attempting" to upset stability in the area.

In a statement, the Ministry said that the attacks constitute "an unjustified escalation which is an intentional attempt to undermine the stability in Syria."