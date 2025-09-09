Syrian state media reported Monday night that Israeli airstrikes struck several sites in the Homs and Latakia regions, including ammunition depots and a Syrian air defense base. Explosions were also reported near the port city of Latakia.

Following the strikes, an Israeli security official told al-Arabiya and al-Hadath that the operation in Homs targeted missile warehouses and Turkish-made air defense systems that had recently been moved to the area. The official said that "Turkey is trying to provoke us and drag us into a military confrontation we do not seek, though we are not afraid of it."

The same source added that Israel is in dialogue with the Syrian leadership regarding security arrangements, but emphasized that "Israel will not hesitate to use force when necessary." He described the Syrian domestic situation as "fragile" and insisted that Israel will continue pressing for the disarmament of southern Syria. "Israel will strike any threat to its security, regardless of its origin or location," he stressed.

Israel has not officially confirmed its role in the strikes.

The Syrian Foreign Ministry condemned the strikes, calling them a "blatant violation of Syrian sovereignty" and accusing Israel of escalating attacks on Syrian territory.

Since the fall of the Assad regime in December, Israel has intensified its operations across Syria, with repeated strikes on military sites and incursions in the south, according to Syrian media reports.