Following Monday’s deadly terrorist attack in Jerusalem, B’nai Brith Canada is calling on the Canadian government to reconsider its pledge to recognize a Palestinian state, warning that the Palestinian Authority (PA) remains unfit to govern and incapable of ensuring peace.

“This is an appalling, unspeakable tragedy,” said Richard Robertson, Director of Research and Advocacy at B’nai Brith Canada. “Canada must take note. The gunmen who massacred civilians at a bus stop in Jerusalem today entered Israel from the West Bank. It is neither demilitarized nor deradicalized. Incidents such as this underscore the reality that the Palestinian Authority (PA) is woefully ill-equipped to govern the Palestinian territories.”

The attack comes just as Prime Minister Mark Carney prepares to formally recognize Palestinian statehood during the United Nations General Assembly.

In July, Carney announced Canada’s intention to collaborate with the PA and its chairman, Mahmood Abbas, citing promises of reform - including democratic elections, disarmament of terror groups, and deradicalization.

B’nai Brith Canada had previously condemned Carney’s announcement , arguing that the PA lacks the infrastructure and political will to fulfill its commitments. Monday’s attack, they say, tragically reinforces that position.

“Supporting the victims of this heinous attack and decrying terrorism is important, but it is not enough,” Robertson emphasized, noting Carney’s statement on Monday condemning the attack. “Canada must have the temerity to hold off on recognizing a Palestinian state until there is a democratically elected government in place that can institute the reforms necessary to ensure peaceful coexistence. Thus far, and as this latest terrorist attack shows, the PA has failed to present itself as a viable solution.”

He concluded with a stark warning: “Hollow declarations of statehood by foreign countries will not bring the two parties any closer to a lasting peace and two-state solution, as is Canada’s stated policy objective.”