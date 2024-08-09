The Canadian government is pulling the children of diplomats out of Israel amid concerns that escalating tensions between Israel and Hezbollah could spiral into an all-out war.

“Due to the increased risk of escalating conflict in the Middle East, Global Affairs Canada approved the temporary relocation of dependent children and their legal guardians from Tel Aviv to a safe third country,” said Global Affairs Canada in a statement late Wednesday quoted by Global News.

The Canadian embassies in Israel, Lebanon, and the Representative Office of Canada to the Palestinian Authority in Ramallah remain open, the statement stressed.

Similar evacuation efforts are not underway in Beirut or Ramallah because “there are no dependent children under 18” accompanying diplomatic staff, Global Affairs said.

The decision to evacuate children of diplomats came several days after Canada issued an updated travel advisory for Israel, urging Canadians to avoid all travel to Israel, citing an unpredictable security situation due to ongoing regional conflicts.

“Avoid all travel to Israel due to the ongoing regional armed conflict and the unpredictable security situation. The security situation can deteriorate further without warning,” said the latest travel advisory, published on the government of Canada’s website.

“If the armed conflict intensifies, it could impact your ability to depart by commercial means. It may result in travel disruptions, including airspace closures and flight cancellations and diversions,” it added. “You should not rely on the Government of Canada for an assisted departure or evacuation.”

The updated travel advisory was issued amid preparations for a possible Iranian retaliation for the elimination of Hamas’ political leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran.

Iran and Hamas have blamed Israel for Haniyeh’s killing, though Israel has not claimed or denied responsibility. They, together with Hezbollah, have vowed revenge for both Haniyeh’s elimination as well as for the elimination of senior Hezbollah commander Fuad Shukr, for which Israel did claim responsibility.

On Wednesday, two senior US officials told Politico that Iran has decided against conducting a direct attack on Israel in retaliation for the killing of Haniyeh.

According to the report, Tehran is now convinced that Haniyeh was killed when someone activated a remote-controlled bomb in the room where he was staying, and not in a direct military operation.

Washington stressed to Tehran that such an action, so long as no Iranian citizens were killed, does not justify a direct military operation against Israel.

On Thursday, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing a US official, that the United States has warned Iran that its government and economy could suffer a "devastating blow" if it launches a massive attack on Israel.

According to the report, the message was communicated directly to the Iranian government, as well as through intermediaries.