Members of Canada’s Liberal Party on Sunday chose former Bank of Canada governor Mark Carney to be their new leader and the next Prime Minister of Canada, replacing Justin Trudeau until an election is held.

Carney won with 85.9 percent of the vote, securing enough votes in the first round to win the job.

He beat out former finance minister and deputy prime minister Chrystia Freeland, who came a distant second with eight percent support, former cabinet minister Karina Gould who placed third with three percent of the votes, and businessman and former Liberal MP Frank Baylis, who came fourth with three percent.

Carney has no political background and is currently not a member of Parliament. In addition to his role as governor of the Bank of Canada, he also served as governor of the Bank of England from 2013 to 2020.

The election for the next leader of the Liberal Party was sparked by Trudeau’s announcement in January that he has decided to resign as leader of the Liberal Party and Prime Minister.

Trudeau’s resignation followed an upheaval in his cabinet, which saw the surprise resignation of Freeland, and a subsequent cabinet reshuffle which saw the appointment of Rachel Bendayan , the first Sephardi woman in Canada’s Cabinet.