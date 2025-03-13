Mark Carney, the newly-elected Canadian Prime Minister , was quick to comment on the situation in Gaza on Tuesday, calling the decision to cut off electricity to the region a mistake, although he did not directly mention Israel.

“It has been more than two days that the supply of electricity to Gaza has been shut off,” Carney stated, as quoted by JNS. “It must resume. Essentials including food, electricity and medical supplies should never be used as political tools.”

Carney further emphasized that “Canada must work with our allies to stand up for international law to promote sustainable peace and security in the Middle East and to support full access to humanitarian aid for Palestinian families.”

He also called for both sides to work towards “the return of all hostages and the completion of the ceasefire agreement.”

Minister of Energy and Infrastructure Eli Cohen signed an order on Sunday instructing the Israel Electric Corporation to stop supplying electricity to the Gaza Strip.

The move followed Israel’s decision to stop the entry of humanitarian aid into the Strip, in response to Hamas’ rejection of US envoy Steve Witkoff's proposal for a temporary ceasefire during the Ramadan and Passover periods.

Carney’s comments were swiftly criticized by pro-Israel figures and Canadian politicians.

“He’s been prime minister for three minutes, and already this,” wrote Dan Senor, a writer, investor, and political adviser. “Here we go.”

Jeremy Levi, the Jewish mayor of Hampstead in Montreal, stated, “Just 48 hours after his so-called victory, Mark Carney has already proven himself to be nothing more than a carbon copy of Justin Trudeau. Spineless. Predictable. Weak.”

“Our community deserves far better than this pathetic, Trudeau-lite nonsense,” Levi added.

Marty Morantz, a Jewish member of the Canadian Parliament, also expressed his disappointment. “Both parties must work toward releasing the hostages? Are you kidding?” Morantz wrote. “Hamas brutally kidnapped them on Oct. 7, 2023. They’ve been held in brutal captivity since then. Many have died including Canadians like Judi Weinstein. You should be unequivocally calling for their immediate release.”

“You really are just like Justin,” Morantz concluded, a reference to outgoing Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Carney was chosen just this past Sunday by members of Canada’s Liberal Party as the new party leader and the next Prime Minister of Canada, until an election is held.

The election for the next leader of the Liberal Party was sparked by Trudeau’s announcement in January that he has decided to resign as leader of the Liberal Party and Prime Minister.

Trudeau was initially supportive of Israel’s war against Hamas in Gaza following the October 7, 2023 attack. He was also a signatory to a joint statement by the leaders of several countries who expressed support for Israel’s right to self-defense, while reiterating the need to protect civilians.