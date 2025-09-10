The prime minister of Canada, Mark Carney, strongly condemned Operation Summit Of Fire in a tweet.

He said that such attacks, regardless of their objectives, pose a serious risk of escalating the conflict across the region and directly undermine efforts to advance peace and security, secure the release of all hostages, and achieve a lasting ceasefire.

"Canada condemns Israel’s strikes in Qatar — an intolerable expansion of violence and an affront to Qatar’s sovereignty."

"Regardless of their objectives, such attacks pose a grave risk of escalating conflict throughout the region, and directly imperil efforts to advance peace & security, secure the release of all hostages, and achieve a lasting ceasefire — efforts in which Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani plays a highly constructive role."

Hamas has reported that the Air Force strike killed the imam Al-Hayya, the son of the Hamas leader in Gaza, Khalil al-Hayya; Jihad Labad, the director of Khalil al-Hayya's office; and three bodyguards.