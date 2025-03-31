Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei on Monday morning responded to threats by US President Donald Trump, warning against any attack on Iran.

According to Khamenei, if the US follows through on its threats, it will receive a "strong blow."

In his live speech, Khamenei acknowledged that the US is capable of "mischief," but warned that "if it is carried out, they will definitely receive a strong counterattack.

He also called for the "eradication" of the "corrupt usurper Zionist regime," which he said is the US' only proxy in the region.

On Sunday, Trump told NBC, "If they don't make a deal, there will be bombing — and it will be bombing the likes of which they have never seen before."