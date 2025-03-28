US President Donald Trump warned on Friday that “bad things” would happen to Iran if it does not agree to a deal on its nuclear program.

“Iran is very high on my list of things to watch, and as you probably know, I sent them a letter just recently, and I said, ‘You're going to have to make a decision one way or the other,’” Trump said at the White House.

“And we're going to either have to talk and talk it out, or very bad things are going to happen to Iran, and I don't want that to happen,” he added.

“My big preference, and I don't say this through strength or weakness, is we work it out with Iran. But if we don't work it out, bad, bad things are going to happen to Iran,” stressed the President.

