Iran's missiles are "loaded onto launchers in all underground missile cities and are ready for launch," the state-controlled Iranian newspaper Tehran Times wrote in a post on X on Sunday night.

"Opening the Pandora's box will come at a heavy cost for the US government and its allies," the newspaper’s post further warned.

The warning came after Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian officially announced that Tehran has rejected direct negotiations with the United States over its rapidly advancing nuclear program.

The decision marks Iran’s first formal response to a letter from President Donald Trump, which was delivered to Iran’s Supreme Leader through Oman.

While Pezeshkian left the possibility of indirect negotiations open, he indicated that such efforts have made little progress since Trump’s unilateral withdrawal from the 2015 nuclear deal with world powers. "We don’t avoid talks; it’s the breach of promises that has caused issues for us so far," Pezeshkian stated during a televised Cabinet meeting. "They must prove that they can build trust."

Trump later sent another threatening message to the Iranian regime, warning there would be "bombings" if the Islamic Republic does not accept a nuclear deal.

Speaking to NBC, the President warned, If they don't make a deal, there will be bombing — and it will be bombing the likes of which they have never seen before."

Iran has expanded its nuclear activities in recent years, following Trump’s decision, during his first term as President, to withdraw from the 2015 nuclear deal.