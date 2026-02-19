Former Justice Minister Haim Ramon on Thursday explained why, in his opinion, the Knesset's opposition is struggling to gain traction.

In Ramon's opinion, the blame lies with opposition leader MK Yair Lapid, who chairs the Yesh Atid party.

"The reason he is where he is is complete lack of understanding on how to operate," Ramon told 103FM Radio. According to him, there was "a dramatic failure of the opposition. After October 7, Prime Minister [Benjamin] Netanyahu led the situation so that the elections would happen more or less on schedule. This failure is on Yair Lapid’s shoulders because he is the leader of the opposition."

He noted, "I was in the opposition for many years, in 1999, Netanyahu directly blamed me for the early elections, and he fell. A lot could have been done, but almost nothing was. This is a fragmented, weak, and feeble opposition that ended up in the state it is in. If 'Netanyahu was the leader and is to blame,' the same applies here - Yair Lapid is the leader of the opposition, and he's to blame for the fact that we have reached this situation."

"There is not a single common denominator between [Naftali] Bennett, [Avigdor] Liberman, [Yair] Golan, and [Yair] Lapid, except for 'anyone but Netanyahu.' It didn’t work."

In Ramon's opinion, MK Gadi Eisenkot should lead the left-wing bloc.

"That’s the only realistic thing that could happen," he explained. "Bennett said something amazing this week: 'Those who failed can’t write the new chapter.' He’s right, but he was part of them. Yesterday, he spoke about forming a national unity government with Bibi. Eisenkot’s voters are basically with Bennett."