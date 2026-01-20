According to a report by Amit Segal on Channel 12 News, the chairman of the “Yeshar!" party, Gadi Eisenkot, suggested that Naftali Bennett and Yair Lapid form a combined electoral slate in which the decision on who would serve as the prime ministerial candidate would be made close to election day, based on opinion polls.

The report says the idea is to create a joint political bloc in which each participating party would retain its own identity. The bloc would be based on shared guiding principles, and efforts would be made to bring additional potential partners from the same camp-such as Yisrael Beytenu and the Democrats-on board.

One year after the elections, the three parties would decide whether to move forward with a full merger, provided they achieve significant electoral success, as Eisenkot believes-estimating that such a bloc could win more seats than the Likud.