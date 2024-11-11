More than a year after the October 7 massacre, it has emerged that the ISA (Shin Bet) informed Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that Hamas was conducting unusual moves just minutes before the massacre began that Saturday morning.

The head of the ISA chief's office called the prime minister's military secretary at 06:19 in the morning on October 7 and informed him for the first time about unusual incidents that had taken place in Gaza that night, Ayala Hasson revealed on Kan News.

She also reported that the military secretary about the activation of many Israeli SIM cards in the Gaza Strip and the descent of Hamas members into the underground bunkers. The conversation lasted about six minutes, and the two agreed to conduct a situational assessment at 08:00 in the morning.

The military secretary, General Avi Gil, then called the head of the chief of staff's office, and during their conversation, at 06:29 in the morning, the missile barrage on southern Israel began.

According to the report, General Gil, who was informed of the incident only ten minutes before it began, estimated that it was an exception incident and not an isolated attack, and demanded that the situational assessment be held earlier than originally agreed upon.