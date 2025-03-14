Steve Witkoff, US President Donald Trump's envoy to the Middle East, said on Friday evening that Hamas is making "unrealistic" demands behind the scenes, despite publicly expressing willingness to release hostage Edan Alexander and the remains of four dual-citizen hostages.

"Hamas is making a very poor gamble by believing that time is on its side. That is not the case. Hamas is well aware of the deadline and must understand that we will respond accordingly if it passes," Witkoff warned.

The envoy also revealed that last Wednesday, he presented a mediation proposal aimed at extending the ceasefire in Gaza through Ramadan and Passover to provide more time for negotiations toward a permanent ceasefire.

"According to the mediation proposal, Hamas will release live hostages in exchange for prisoners based on previous formulas. The first stage of the ceasefire will be extended to allow for the resumption of significant humanitarian aid, and the US will work to achieve a stable solution to the ongoing conflict during the extended ceasefire period," said Witkoff.

He emphasized that through Qatari and Egyptian intermediaries, the US made it clear to Hamas that the mediation must proceed without delay and that Alexander must be released immediately.

"Unfortunately, Hamas has chosen to respond by publicly declaring flexibility while secretly presenting demands that are completely impossible without a permanent ceasefire," he stated.

Witkoff’s comments came hours after Hamas announced it has agreed to release all remaining American hostages still held captive in Gaza.

Five American citizens are currently held captive in Gaza. Of the American captives, only one, Edan Alexander, is believed to still be alive.

The terrorist organization stated that it "agreed to release the kidnapped soldier Edan Alexander, who holds American citizenship, in addition to handing over four additional hostages who are dual citizens."

Hamas added, "We emphasize our willingness to begin negotiations to reach a comprehensive agreement on the second phase - and call on Israel to fully implement its commitments."

The Prime Minister's Office later stated that Hamas' claim that it agreed to release the five American hostages is a mere ploy and psychological warfare.

"Hamas' alleged 'offer' to release hostages with American citizenship is intended to sabotage negotiations and is mere manipulation," it said. "Hamas has not changed its position one bit, despite the efforts of the Americans and the mediators, and despite our willingness to be flexible."

The PMO added, "While Israel accepted the Witkoff framework, Hamas persists in its refusal and continues to wage psychological warfare against hostage families The Prime Minister will convene the ministerial team tomorrow evening for a detailed briefing from the negotiating team, and to decide on steps to free the hostages and achieve all our war objectives."

On Thursday, it was reported that under Witkoff's newest proposal, the ceasefire would be extended by 50 days and Israel would release convicted terrorists, in exchange for the release of a number of hostages.

During this period, talks would resume on the deal's second stage, which would see Israel withdraw completely from Gaza, despite Hamas' repeated violations of the ceasefire.

The number of hostages to be released under this proposal is not yet clear, though there are indications that five living hostages and nine deceased hostages may be released, among them US citizens.

