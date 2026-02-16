MK Benny Gantz, leader of the National Unity Party, spoke Monday morning at the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations 51st Leadership Mission to Israel, discussing world events and Israel's battle against Iran and its proxies in the Middle East.

"Eighty years ago, the United States freed Europe from the Nazi regime," Gantz began. "Today, [US] President [Donald] Trump has the opportunity to free the Middle East from the terror of the Ayatollah regime and be remembered forever for it."

"Today we have an opportunity. To transform the Middle East from a region of war - into a region of peace as envisioned by President Trump and as envisioned by [former Israeli Prime Minister David] Ben Gurion at the founding of the modern-day State of Israel when he extended his hand out for peace with the region and our neighbors.

"In the coming days, or at most, in the coming weeks - the world must stand united in toppling the Iranian Ayatollah regime. We must not allow the regime to buy time. They will pause the nuclear program. They will stop missile development. But they will return to it the moment they are able to. They will continue to murder - others and their own people. They will continue sending money to Hezbollah, Hamas, the militias in Iraq & the Houthis. They will continue supporting terror wherever they can.

"If we give in to the Iranian terror regime, what kind of message will be heard around the region? In Saudi Arabia? In the UAE? Bahrain? Morocco?"

He stressed that if the world gives in to Iran, "We will be pushing away regional peace, and a better future for our children, that we all strive for."

"Now is the time for decisive action. United, multidimensional action. Militarily, economically, diplomatically."

Regarding the war against the Hamas terror group in Gaza, Gantz said, "In Gaza Hamas is reorganizing and rebuilding. The world must understand, Hamas and Gaza must not only be completely demilitarized for the sake of Israeli security - but for the sake of any positive regional process. They will seek to intercept any future normalization efforts, just like they did on October 7th."

"President Trump's Board of Peace is indeed important for shaping the 'Day-After' - but within the 'Yellow Line,' Hamas has strengthened for months its terror regime. Ladies and gentleman, make no mistake, in the end - it will only be our brave sons and daughters who will finish the job."

Opposition leader MK Yair Lapid also spoke at the conference, saying, "I have initiated a law that would designate Qatar an enemy state and I call on the US Congress to do the same."

"What we have seen on the campuses in the United States is a result of Qatari money that is pushing forward antisemitism and radical Islam, while at the same time they paid people who were close to the Prime Minister. Qatar is an enemy of the United States, of Israel, of the Jewish People and the entire world."