The Judicial Selection Committee on Sunday elected Justice Yitzhak Amit as President of the Israeli Supreme Court as was expected.

Minister of Justice Yaiv Levin and the coalition representatives on the committee - Minister Orit Strock and MK Yitzhak Kroizer - boycotted the vote.

Justice Minister Levin notified the court director that he does not recognize the appointment of Justice Amit as Supreme Court President. "As long as a President is not elected for the Supreme Court in a proper process according to the law and the powers granted to the Judicial Selection Committee and its chairman, the actions that require cooperation between the Supreme Court President and the Justice Minister will not be able to be taken.

"Therefore I hereby unequivocally announce that I do not recognize the Hon. Justice Yitzhak Amit as President of the Supreme Court and the process in which he was 'elected' is fundamentally invalid and illegal," Levin wrote.