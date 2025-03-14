The Hamas terrorist organization announced Friday that it has agreed to release all remaining American hostages still held captive in Gaza.

Five American citizens are currently held captive in Gaza. Of the American captives, only one, Edan Alexander, is believed to still be alive. Hamas' agreement means it will return Alexander as well as the bodies of the other four American hostages.

The terrorist organization stated that it "agreed to release the kidnapped soldier Edan Alexander, who holds American citizenship, in addition to handing over four additional hostages who are dual citizens."

Hamas added, "We emphasize our willingness to begin negotiations to reach a comprehensive agreement on the second phase - and call on Israel to fully implement its commitments."

The Trump Administration has made securing the release of the American hostages, particularly the living hostage, Edan Alexander, a priority in recent weeks. The release of the American citizens was a focus of the recent direct talks between US hostage envoy Adam Boehler and Hamas officials.

Last week, US Special Envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff addressed the efforts to free Edan Alexander in a conversation with reporters.

"Edan Alexander is very important to us - as all the hostages are, but Edan Alexander is an American. And he's injured. So he's a top priority for us," Witkoff said.

It is unclear what Hamas would receive in return for the release of Edan Alexander and the bodies of the four other American hostages. 48 hostages would remain in Gaza after the release of the five Americans.