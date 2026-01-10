On Saturday, IDF troops operating in the southern Gaza Strip identified three terrorists who crossed the Yellow Line and approached the troops, posing an immediate threat to them.

One of the terrorists attempted to steal IDF equipment and subsequently fled. Following the identification, the IAF eliminated the terrorist west of the Yellow Line in order to remove the threat.

In two additional incidents in the northern Gaza Strip on Saturday, IDF troops operating in the northern Gaza Strip identified several terrorists who crossed the Yellow Line and approached the troops, posing an immediate threat to them.

Following the identification, the IDF eliminated two terrorists in order to remove the threat.​

"IDF troops in the Southern Command remain deployed in accordance with the ceasefire agreement and will continue to operate to remove any immediate threat," the IDF emphasized.