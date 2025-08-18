Following the withdrawal of the haredi parties from the Israeli government, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in recent weeks has increased the number of political meetings with those close to him.

According to sources, Netanyahu understands that his efforts to ensure the coalition remains stable following the start of the Knesset's winter session may prove futile, and he is therefore taking steps to prepare for potential early elections.

Yedioth Ahronoth reported Monday morning that Netanyahu is seeking, among other things, to broker unity between Religious Zionism party leader Minister Bezalel Smotrich and Otzma Yehudit chairman Minister Itamar Ben Gvir. The two parties have often run together in a "technical bloc" to ensure that neither falls below the electoral threshold.

According to political sources familiar with the content of a recent poll, a party led by figures such as Yossi Cohen, Ofer Winter, Dedi Simchi, and others was examined. However, the poll results indicated that none of them are likely to deliver satisfactory outcomes.

A Likud spokesperson stated: "The Prime Minister is focused on continuing to change Israel's security reality, defeating Hamas, and bringing all the hostages home."