Justice Minister Yariv Levin sent a letter on Wednesday to the Cabinet Secretary to advance a motion of no-confidence against Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara.

In practice, Levin's letter is the start of the process to impeach the Attorney General in the following manner: first, the cabinet will convene to express no-confidence.

After that, the cabinet will ask the selection committee for its position and after that, a vote will be held which will probably end in Baharav-Miara's impeachment.

In the proposal that he intends to present before the cabinet, Levin wrote: "The cabinet has decided to express no-confidence in Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara, due to her inappropriate conduct and due to substantial and continuous disagreements between the government and the Attorney General, which creates a situation that prevents effective cooperation."

Levin accuses: "While she speaks highly of the values of democracy, in truth, she crushed those values that she pretended work for to dust."

Among the reasons that the Justice Minister listed for her impeachment: "The pollution of the position with political considerations, the thwarting of government policies, the thwarting of government legislation, the thwarting of appointments of public servants, the breach of fiduciary duty as a representative of the state in courts, and the abuse of prosecutorial powers through a policy of selective and political enforcement."