The Knesset National Security Committee, chaired by MK Tzvika Foghel (Otzma Yehudit), is holding on Monday the second discussion in a series of meetings on the proposed death penalty law for terrorists.

The bill was initiated by MK Limor Son Har-Melech, also of Otzma Yehudit.

Members of the Otzma Yehudit party arrived at the hall wearing pins in the shape of a noose. According to them, this pin symbolizes their commitment to advancing the law and serves as "a clear message that terrorists are sentenced to death."

Speaking with Israel National News - Arutz Sheva, National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir, who heads Otzma Yehudit, said, "All the professionals say that this law will strengthen deterrence and prevent attacks. This pin we are wearing on our suits is a symbol that we must continue legislating this law and pass it as quickly as possible in the second and third readings. We will not stop working and acting until that happens."

In the Committee discussion, Ben Gvir said, "This morning, I saw it published that under Itamar Ben-Gvir's watch, 110 terrorists died, and they said there has never been anything like this since the establishment of the State. Of course, they came sick or died from various injuries - they came from war. But one thing I will not apologize for is that we removed all the 'summer camp' that there was here, after decades of neglect: the trips in the yard, the marmalades, the royal menu, the breads, the cosmetic treatments."

Among the principles of the bill is that the law would only apply to the murder of Jews. The punishment would be imposed by a simple majority vote and carried out by lethal injection, with no right of appeal. The sentence would be carried out within 90 days by the Israel Prisons Service.

The bill garnered support from the Yisrael Beytenu party in addition to from coalition parties.

Among other things, it states, "This is a law which is significant for deterrence, and which looks towards the future. The law must be enforceable. We are not legislating a dead letter, a 'declaration of law.' The law will specify that anyone who murders a Jew solely because he is Jewish, including those who plan or order such acts, will receive the death penalty only. The punishment will be imposed by a simple majority, without discretion, without the ability to appeal the type of punishment, and without the possibility of mitigating the punishment through a plea deal or clemency (subject to existing law)."

It continues: "To prevent any possibility of evading the execution of the sentence, the law will explicitly state that the sentence will be carried out within 90 days of becoming final. The sentence will be carried out by the Israel Prisons Service through lethal injection (in accordance with existing law on the subject)."

However, it is expected that if the law passes in its proposed form, it will be very difficult to defend it against petitions to the Supreme Court.