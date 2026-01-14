U.S. President Donald Trump is expected to announce the implementation of the second phase of the agreement to end the war in Gaza, analyst Barak Ravid reports.

The White House will announce the establishment of the "Peace Council for Gaza", a body that will oversee the situation in the Strip, headed by former UN Middle East envoy Nikolay Mladenov.

In addition, a Palestinian technocratic government will be formed to administer Gaza and replace Hamas rule.

The announcement will be made despite Hamas still holding the body of hostage Ran Gvili. The issue of Hamas disarming was not mentioned.

A week ago Netanyahu declared that an agreement had been reached with President Trump under which the Rafah crossing would remain closed as long as the hostage is not returned to Israel.

Israel views the Rafah crossing as one of the most significant and effective bargaining chips remaining in Israel's hands against the Hamas leadership.