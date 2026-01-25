A US delegation led by Special Envoy for Peace Missions Steve Witkoff met Saturday with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to discuss continued progress and implementation planning for Phase 2 of President Trump’s 20-Point Plan for Gaza. The delegation included Jared Kushner, Senior Advisor Aryeh Lightstone, and White House advisor Josh Gruenbaum.

In a post summarizing the meeting, Witkoff said the discussion focused on "the continued progress and implementation planning for Phase 2 of President Trump’s 20-Point Plan for Gaza, which the United States and Israel are advancing together in close partnership," as well as broader regional issues.

Witkoff emphasized the close ties between Washington and Jerusalem, writing that "the United States and Israel maintain a strong and longstanding relationship built on close coordination and shared priorities." He added that the meeting was "constructive and positive," with both sides aligned on next steps and the importance of continued cooperation on matters critical to the region.

According to assessments by the diplomatic officials, Witkoff is hinting that an understanding has been reached regarding the opening of the Rafah Crossing, despite Hamas not yet having returned to Israel the body of the last fallen hostage, Ran Gvili, of blessed memory.