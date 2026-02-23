אליה כהן בנחיתה ללא קרדיט

Hamas captivity survivor Eliya Cohen on Monday marked one year since his released from captivity in the Gaza Strip.

To commemorate the occasion, Cohen shared new footage from the moments when a the military helicopter carrying him made its way to a hospital in Israel.

In the footage, Cohen is seen gazing out the helicopter window toward the hospital, where hundreds of excited Israelis were waiting for him, waving blue-and-white flags. In other moments, his mother can be seen hugging him as he cries and processes the situation.

Cohen, who was abducted from the Supernova Music Festival, recounted in the past how just a week before the massacre, he purchased an engagement ring and planned to propose to Ziv during a surprise trip to Dubai.

While in captivity, Cohen thought that his girlfriend had been murdered during the massacre, and only after he was released did he learn that she was still alive.

After his close friends Alon Ohel and Elkana Bohbot were released from captivity in October 2025, Cohen followed through on his promise to propose only after the living hostages were released, and he and Ziv announced their engagement.