The International Court of Justice (ICJ) will convene next month to address Israel's humanitarian responsibilities towards Palestinian Arabs, following allegations that Israel has been obstructing aid access to Gaza, AFP reported on Wednesday.

In December, the United Nations General Assembly passed a resolution urging the ICJ to offer an advisory opinion on this issue. The hearings are scheduled to begin on April 28 at the court's headquarters in The Hague, according to an official statement cited by AFP.

The resolution, put forward by Norway in October, was adopted by an overwhelming majority. It requests the ICJ to clarify Israel's obligations in ensuring "the unhindered provision of urgently needed supplies essential to the survival of the Palestinian civilian population."

While the ICJ's advisory opinions are legally binding, the court lacks the authority to enforce its decisions.

Last July, the ICJ issued an advisory opinion declaring that Israel’s “occupation of Palestinian territories” is "illegal" and must end without delay.

In December of 2023, South Africa filed a case against Israel at the ICJ , accusing Israel of violating the Genocide Convention during its attacks in Gaza.

On January 26, 2024, the ICJ handed down a ruling in South Africa’s case, saying that Israel must do everything to prevent genocidal acts in Gaza and take "immediate" measures for aid provisions. It did not, however, order Israel to stop the war in Gaza.