The International Court of Justice (ICJ) announced on Tuesday that Mexico has filed a “declaration of intervention” in the case brought by South Africa against Israel, in which Israel is accused of genocide in Gaza, The National reported.

Mexico stated in its declaration that it “seeks to intervene, in order to provide its view on the potential construction of the content of the provisions of the convention relevant to this case”, according to the ICJ.

Mexico gave “the deliberate obstruction of access to humanitarian assistance” and the “destruction of cultural heritage” as elements that should be considered in the case, the court said.

South Africa filed the case against Israel at the ICJ in December of last year, accusing Israel of violating the Genocide Convention during its attacks in Gaza.

On January 26, the ICJ handed down a ruling in South Africa’s case, saying that Israel must do everything to prevent genocidal acts in Gaza and take "immediate" measures for aid provisions. It did not, however, order Israel to stop the war in Gaza.

Later, South Africa submitted an urgent request to the ICJ, asking it to impose additional provisional measures against Israel over its operation in the Gazan city of Rafah, claiming that the provisional measures previously indicated by the Court “are not capable of ‘fully address[ing]’ the changed circumstances and new facts on which [its] request is founded.”