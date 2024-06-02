Chile announced on Saturday it has joined a group of nations supporting South Africa’s genocide case against Israel filed last year at the International Court of Justice, The Associated Press reported.

President Gabriel Boric said in a speech to lawmakers that he was appalled by the humanitarian devastation in Gaza and accused the IDF of using “indiscriminate and disproportional” force.

“These acts demand a firm and permanent response of the international community,” the president said.

South Africa filed the case against Israel at the ICJ in December of last year, accusing Israel of violating the Genocide Convention during its attacks in Gaza.

On January 26, the ICJ handed down a ruling in South Africa’s case, saying that Israel must do everything to prevent genocidal acts in Gaza and take "immediate" measures for aid provisions. It did not, however, order Israel to stop the war in Gaza.

Later, South Africa submitted an urgent request to the ICJ, asking it to impose additional provisional measures against Israel over its operation in the Gazan city of Rafah, claiming that the provisional measures previously indicated by the Court “are not capable of ‘fully address[ing]’ the changed circumstances and new facts on which [its] request is founded.”

Last week, the ICJ ruled on the South African request and ordered Israel to halt its operation in Rafah.