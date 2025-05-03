Prime Minister Netanyahu has published scathing retorts against recent Qatari criticism of Israel in the ICJ.

"Israel is fighting a just war with just means. After the October 7 atrocities, Prime Minister Netanyahu defined the War of Redemption as a war between civilization and barbarism," the Prime Minister's account tweeted.

"The time has come for Qatar to stop playing both sides with its double talk and decide if it's on the side of civilization or if it's on the side of Hamas barbarism. Israel will win this just war with just means."

Previously, Qatari diplomat Mutlaq Al-Qahtani told The Hague that "We are witnessing new trails of tears in the West Bank, mirroring Gaza's fate. In Gaza, Palestinians face famine-like conditions, as Israel has completely blocked life-saving aid for millions of Palestinians."

"It has continued its genocidal war against the Palestinian people of Gaza, which is not only an international crime but the crime of crimes, which shocks the conscience of mankind. Israel is using aid as a tool of extortion to further its military goals and as an act of collective punishment."