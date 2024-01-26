The International Court of Justice (ICJ) on Friday afternoon began a hearing during which it would announce its decision on the case.

At the start of the hearing, the court said, "At least some of South Africa's complaints appear to be capable of falling within the Genocide Convention."

For this reason, the court claims, it has refused to dismiss the case.

The reading of the verdict began by establishing the background of the case, as well as procedural matters such as the standing of both countries before the court, the court's jurisdiction over the case, the definition of genocide, and the responsibilities of the countries under the Genocide Convention.

The court cited several reports on the humanitarian situation in Gaza, noting tens of thousands dead, 1.7 million estimated displaced, the destruction of thousands of housing units, and how the Gazan refugees 'lack everything, including food, housing, and privacy'.

The judges noted statements by Israeli officials, including President Isaac Herzog, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, and Energy Minister Israel Katz, stating that the comments violated 'at least some of the rights eligible for protection from genocide and related prohibited acts.'