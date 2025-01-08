Ireland has formally joined South Africa’s genocide case against Israel, the International Court of Justice (ICJ) confirmed on Tuesday.

In a press release quoted by CNN, the ICJ stated that Ireland became the latest country to request intervention in the case on Monday, joining Nicaragua, Colombia, Mexico , Libya, Bolivia, Turkey , the Maldives, Chile , Spain, and the Palestinian Authority.

South Africa filed the case against Israel at the ICJ in December of 2023, accusing Israel of violating the Genocide Convention during its attacks in Gaza.

On January 26, 2024, the ICJ handed down a ruling in South Africa’s case, saying that Israel must do everything to prevent genocidal acts in Gaza and take "immediate" measures for aid provisions. It did not, however, order Israel to stop the war in Gaza.

Ireland’s submission does not introduce additional allegations but emphasizes the legal reasoning for its intervention. The document highlights the legal definition of genocide, which requires “intent to destroy, in whole or in part” a particular group. Ireland’s filing argues that such intent can be inferred “in any case where a reasonable person would have foreseen that” genocide is “the natural and probable consequence of the acts of the perpetrator.”

The move comes amid already strained relations between Israel and Ireland, which has been a vocal critic of Israel’s conduct in the war in Gaza.

Last April, Prime Minister Simon Harris failed to mention the hostages being held by Hamas during his first speech after being elected leader, resulting in criticism from Israel’s Foreign Ministry.

Later, Harris criticized Israel's strikes against Hezbollah targets in Lebanon, accusing Israel of a “pattern of flouting international law and disregard for rules of engagement”.

In October, Harris urged the European Union to "review its trade relations" with Israel, following the decision by the Knesset to pass a law banning activities of UNRWA, the United Nations agency for “Palestinian refugees”.

Last month, Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar announced that the Israeli embassy in Ireland will be closed, accusing Ireland of delegitimizing and dehumanizing Israel as well as applying double standards in its approach to Israel's conflict with Hamas.

In response, Irish President Michael Higgins said that Israel’s accusations that the Irish people are antisemitic are a “gross defamation” and “deep slander”, while claiming that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu “is in breach of so many bits of international law and has breached the sovereignty of Lebanon, Syria and would like to have settlement in Egypt.”

Sa’ar responded to Higgins and said, “Once an antisemitic liar - always an antisemitic liar.”