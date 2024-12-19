The UN General Assembly convened today (Thursday) where a vote passed by a majority vote a resolution requesting the ICJ for an advisory opinion whose purpose is to clarify the legal obligation of the State of Israel to allow the free operation of UN humanitarian agencies in general, and UNRWA in particular.

Israel's Ambassador to the UN, Danny Danon, spoke before the vote and said: "We are back in this Assembly Hall debating the same recycled nonsense, where all that matters is attacking Israel and challenge its right to protect its citizens. This time the Palestinians are using a new tool in this diplomatic circus: the International Court of Justice. While they take advantage of your indifference and the court's surrender to their terrorist-supporting agendas, 100 innocent civilians are still being held in Gaza by the Hamas terrorists, and while the Iranian regime is racing toward nuclear weapons."

"This Assembly clings to the past: Hamas is being dismantled. Hezbollah has been humiliated. Assad has fallen. Instead of seizing this moment to foster peace and stability, this resolution would have you choose to continue a cycle of hate. We must take advantage of this rare, historic opportunity and free the world from the murderous Iranian regime," he said.

The Ambassador added: "While you are dealing with the past, the State of Israel is dealing with the future - a future that is not controlled by evil Iranian forces. Help us make the Middle East a place of peace and stability and not one of hatred and terrorism.”

The resolutuon passed with 137 countries voting in favor and 12 countries voting against it. In addition to Israel, Argentina, Czechia, Fiji, Hungary, Micronesia, Nauru, Pala, Papa New Guinea, Paraguay, Tonga, and the USAvoted against the resolution.