US Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib (D-Mi) condemned University of Michigan President Santa J. Ono for his ties to the Anti-Defamation League (ADL), a highly respected American antisemitism monitoring organization, the Detroit Metro Times reported.

In a letter to Ono earlier this week, Tlaib called the ADL an “extremist group” that engaged in "racist disinformation" against Arabs, Muslims, and African Americans, when it calls out the antisemitism displayed at anti-Israel demonstrations.

Tlaib also accused Ono of violating the free speech rights of students who were disciplined after allegedly violating school rules or the law during anti-Israel protests, and of violating the University of Michigan's recently implemented policy of institutional neutrality by speaking at an ADL event.

As has been the case with other universities, the University of Michigan has seen a rise in antisemitism on campus since the Hamas attack on Israel on October 7, 2023.

In May 2024, police broke up a pro-Palestinian Arab encampment at the University of Michigan, citing a threat to public safety.

In September, a 19-year-old Jewish student was attacked and beaten by a group of males after he responded in the affirmative when asked if he was Jewish. The suspects fled the area on foot.

Last month, "The Rock," a large bolder in Ann Arbor, Michigan, near the campus of the University of Michigan which is regularly painted with various messages, was painted to memorialize murdered hostages Shiri Bibas and her sons Ariel and Kfir.

Shortly afterward, unknown individuals vandalized the tribute, writing, "Free Palestine."

Rep. Tlaib has been a frequent critic of Israel, including in the aftermath of the Hamas massacre of 1,200 Israelis on October 7.

Tlaib's criticism of Israel's response to the massacre and refusal to condemn Hamas for its murder of civilians and for taking civilians, including babies and small children, hostage led the StopAntisemitism organization to declare her its "Antisemite of the Year" for 2023 in January 2024.

“Rep. Tlaib’s well-earned title reflects a long history of antisemitism, but her statements in the wake of Hamas’s October 7 attacks were particularly unconscionable,” StopAntisemitism Executive Director Liora Rez said.

“Tlaib not only victim-blamed Israel, but she also accused it of committing genocide against the Palestinians and continues to defend calls to ethnically cleanse Israel of Jews and genocide,” added Rez.