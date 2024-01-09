Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) was named on Monday “Antisemite of the Year” by the StopAntisemitism organization.

“Rep. Tlaib’s well-earned title reflects a long history of antisemitism, but her statements in the wake of Hamas’s October 7 attacks were particularly unconscionable,” StopAntisemitism Executive Director Liora Rez said.

“Tlaib not only victim-blamed Israel, but she also accused it of committing genocide against the Palestinians and continues to defend calls to ethnically cleanse Israel of Jews and genocide,” added Rez.

“This is a historically dangerous time for American Jews,” she continued. “Amid an explosion in antisemitic incidents and hate crimes, we can’t afford to have our elected representatives adding fuel to the fire.”

Tlaib beat out Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh and Supermodel Gigi Hadid for the title. She became the fifth crowned “Antisemite of the Year”, a title which was last year bestowed on rapper Kanye West.

Long notorious for her anti-Israel statements, this past year Tlaib criticized Israel’s alleged “apartheid system” after the Hamas October 7 attack on Israel, and also criticized the US for providing billions in funding “to support the apartheid government”.

She has refused to apologize or acknowledge fault in echoing the phrase "from the river to the sea," which she claimed represented Palestinian Arab freedom while most regard it as a call for Israel's extermination.

Tlaib also came under fire for a statement in which she accused the IDF of "bombing" a hospital in Gaza, which was actually hit by an Islamic Jihad rocket.

In November, the House of Representatives voted to censure Tlaib over her anti-Israel statements.

Tlaib ended 2023 by calling Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu a "genocidal maniac" in an Instagram post in late December.