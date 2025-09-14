: 1. The Islamic World Versus the Judeo-Christian and Greco-Roman Worlds (Part One:Origins); See Parts I and II

-632 CE) in Arabia. The focus of this series of articles was instigated as described in " In today's world we are all living with the violent legacy of Islam, a religion founded by Muhammad (c. 570in Arabia. The focus of this series of articles was instigated as described in " Mamdani Madness and Mania " (July 11, 2025), the surprise shock explosion onto the New York City, American and global political scenes by the winner of the 2025 NYC Democratic Party primary elections for mayor by an Islamic-Socialist, or Socialist-Islamist, Zohran Kwame Mamdani (born 1991).

Mamdani's on the record horrendous anti-Establishment rhetoric, outspoken anti-Capitalistism, violent anti-Israel statements, rabid antisemitic positions have shocked his opponents and many more watching this concerning political drama unfold.

Mamdani's rise to political infamy is shown to be part of a trend in " The New Face of Jihad and Intifada in America " (July 17, 2025). Alongside ongoing acts of cold blooded violence and terror by Islamic terrorists in America, especially the 9/11 2001 bombing attacks against the World Trade Center and the Pentagon that resulted in the murder of about 3,000 Americans, there has been a rise of "non-violent in deeds" but "extremely violent in words and and ideology" Jihadism and Intifadism.

This trend is now part of American political life and infests the American political system as proven by the rise of extremist Islamist radical fanatics to the level of supporters of Jihad and Intifada elected by an unholy alliance of American Muslims and assorted radical leftists (including liberal Jews) to the US House of Representatives such as Rashida Tlaib (born 1976) from Michigan and Ilhan Omar (born 1982) from Minnesota and others at lower levels spread all over America and the Western World just like them.

In an analysis of why Muslims cling to Islam in America and other Western countries, refusing to live according to the rules of the American outlook and way of life and Western norms and moral codes, culture and mentality, a closer look is given to " The Mindset of Radical Islamic Politicians in America " (July 31, 2025). It is understandable that first generation immigrants cling to their original beliefs and social customs, but generally after the second or at most third generation, they join the proverbial American "melting pot" mainstream and receive a comprehensive secular education in US public schools, colleges and universities.

Shockingly, most students from Muslim, or Islamic, homes in America retain a fiery core connection to fundamentalist Islamic ideals and radical Islamist political points of view, defying the general trend of American society's pro-Israel outlook and taking on radical positions in support of Islamic terror organizations such as Hamas, not moderating their political points of view.

The powerful positions of America's and the Western World's dual heritages rooted in both the Judeo-Christian religions and Greco-Roman culture is not seen as a welcoming "home" by newly arrived Islamic immigrants but viewed as a new battle ground to carry forth the aggressive Islamic ideals of Jihad ("holy war") and Intifada ("rebellion"), to glorify the Koran, yearn for Sharia Law and to spread the ideology of radical Islam. This is against the very Western World that welcomes them and cares for them, educates them, gives them professions, jobs and political positions in an America and West that they look down upon, in effect becoming the greatest waves of die-hard ingrate immigrants, super-charged trojan horses and fifth columnists the West has ever seen and welcomed into its midst.

In " Part Two: Modernity: The Islamic World Versus the Judeo-Christian and Greco-Roman Worlds " (August 31, 2025) the origin and face of modern-day Arab Islamic violence against the Western World, the Jewish People and Israel is explored. Immediately after the founding of Islam by Mohammed in the late 600s CE it was mainly the Arabs who were at the forefront of the various Arab Caliphates ("empires") who dominated the rise, wars and conquests and lands of the Muslims. However the non-Arab Ottoman Turks fought and overcame the Arabs and set up their own Ottoman Turkish Caliphate under the Sultans based in Istanbul, formerly the capital of the Christian Eastern Roman Byzantine Empire: Constantinople that they conquered in 1453.

For hundreds of years leading up to the First World War (1914-1918) the Sunni Ottoman Turks were the dominant Islamic power in the world who had a relatively benevolent attitude to the Jews in their vast empire. With the defeat of the Ottoman Turks by the British and French the formerly suppressed Islamic Arabs were given greater political freedom until they eventually gained independence from the British and French overlords after the Second World War (1939-1945).

The onset of Arab independence and the creation and rise of modern Arab Islamic states such as Egypt, Syria, Iraq, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, Libya, Lebanon, Alegeria, Tunisia, Yemen and others also witnessed a rise of violent antisemitism against the native Sephardi and Mizrahi Jews living in those Arab countries and from 1947/8 onwards fanatical hate for the Jewish state of Israel and trying to destroy it by terrorism and wars.

All the above factors are still at play today on many levels. Once the Islamic Arab states received independence from the European colonial powers after the Second World War (1939-1945) they went to war with the newly independent Jewish state of Israel. Since the First World War (1914-1918) the history of the Arabs and the Jews had been running on parallel lines in the Middle East. While inciting the Arab revolts against the Turks by 1916 the British were also cooperating with the Jews culminating with the Balfour Declaration in 1917, promising to give the Jews an independent homeland in Palestine.

It did not take long for these two parallel lines in the Middle East, one Islamic Arab nationalism and the other Jewish Israeli nationalism to clash full force with each other. The Arabs have waged endless ongoing open war against the Jews of Israel since 1948 with major flare ups every decade since then, such as in 1956, 1967, 1973, 1982, etc seeing an outbreak of fierce fighting by the Islamic Arab states against Israel and its Jews.

Since the inception of Islam by Muhammed in the 600s CE it has been the Sunni Muslims who spearheaded their Jihads ("holy wars") against the rest of the world culminating with their modern wars and terrorism against the mostly Christian West and the Jews of Israel. However, following the 1979 Iranian Islamic Revolution it has been the Shiite Muslims of Iran who are not Arabs that have come to the forefront of leading the global Jihadist movement attacking America, the Western World and Israel in particular.

Prior to 1979 the Persians of Iran were friends of Israel but that all changed for the worse when US President Jimmy Carter (1924 -2024) helped to push out the pro-American and ally of the West and Israel the last Shah of Iran Mohammad Reza Pahlavi (1919 -1980) and in one of the greatest blunders of American foreign policy instead helped to install the rabid fundamentalist Islamic fanatic anti-Western antisemitic Ayatollah Ruholla Khomeini (1900 -1989) as the supreme leader of Iran.

Today the waters are muddied because even though hostility exists between the Islamic world and the West and Israel, some Arab states have made some level of peace with Israel and the West, in some ways due to the collapse of the Soviet Union and disillusionment with the false promises of anti-Western Communism and Socialism. Pushed by US President Jimmy Carter Israel gave up the Sinai Peninsula in exchange for a peace treaty with Egypt known as the Camp David Accords of 1979. For his efforts in signing the Camp David Accords with Israel, Egyptian President Anwar Sadat (1918 -1981) was assassinated by Islamic fundamentalists in 1981 while he was celebrating at a public parade Egypt's accomplishments in the 1973 Yom Kippur War (even though Egypt lost that war to Israel).

A lot of ironic twists to that saga! Then Jordan signed a peace treaty with Israel in 1994 also in exchange for Israel giving up some land to them. During the first term of US President Donald Trump (born 1946), he managed to facilitate the so-called Abraham Accords in 2020 that saw the normalization of diplomatic relations between Israel and the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain that recognized Israel followed by Morocco and Sudan.

It has been stated and confirmed that numerous Islamic groups operate on a global scale, ranging from humanitarian and advocacy organizations to those identified as extremist or terrorist. In spite of the official governments of the Sunni Arab states of Egypt, Jordan, UAE, Bahrain, Morocco, Sudan now having official and supposedly more cordial relations with the Jewish state of Israel a huge problem of "unofficial" transnational, beneath the surface, simmering, extremist, global radical fundamentalist Islamic Jihadism and Intfadism by international organizations spanning the globe with a huge reach such as Al-Qaeda, the Muslim Brotherhood, and many others representing Global Jihad manifested as Pan-Islamism and the efforts to establish a Global Caliphate empire by Islamic radicals all over the world.

The Koran is their text and ideology of choice and setting up Sharia Law everywhere is their open goal. The catastrophic damage that these dangerous radical Islamic movements could cause was made very real by the 9/11 2001 attacks against the United States by Al-Qaeda as planned by its founder and mastermind Osama Bin Laden (1957 -2011) .

In recent times the Islamic state of Iran has stood head and shoulders above all other Muslim aggressors against the West and Israel exhibited by its arming to the teeth of Hamas in the Gaza Strip, Hezbollah in Lebanon, the Houthis of Yemen and financing and inciting Islamist terror all over the world. To say the least, Israel in particular has borne the brunt of Iran's aggression as Iran armed and provoked Hamas, Hezbollah and the Houthis to attack Israel militarily. Even though Israel unilaterally pulled out completely from the Gaza Strip in 2005 and hoped that at least the relatively more "moderate" PLO would control it, yet that did not happen as the Muslim Brotherhood offshoot Hamas, financed by both Qatar and Iran, grabbed control in 2007.

As we know today the moment Hamas took over the Gaza Strip it began to build its tunnel infrastructure and plan a surprise offensive attack on Israel that it finally carried out on October 2, 2023 with war between Hamas and Israel being waged to this very day.

Islamic Shiite Iran has been the primary sponsor and instigator of Sunni Hamas's war against Israel. Not satisfied with inciting and arming its Hamas, Hezbollah and Houthi attack dogs against Israel, Iran was itching to get into the fight itself which it did by launching huge volleys of missiles and drones against Israeli targets. Eventually this resulted in Israel counter-attacking Iran itself that resulted in the so-called Twelve Day Iran-Israel war this year on June 13 to 24, 2025. This had a chain reaction and resulted in US President Donald Trump ordering the bombing of Iran's nuclear facilities by American B-2 bombers on June 22, 2025.

Israel's and America's counter-attacks on Iran in 2025 fit into a pattern of America and Israel either killing Islamic terrorists and/or counter-attacking, defeating and bringing down Islamic regimes in recent times:

After Saddam Hussein's Iraq attacked the Western backed and oil supplier Kuwait in 1990, soon thereafter in 1991 the USA sent in an army of half a million US troops to reverse and defeat Iraq's attack.

After the 9/11 2001 attacks by Islamic Al-Qaeda on America, President George W. Bush ordered the counter-invasion of Iraq to topple Saddam Hussein of Iraq and to attack Al-Qaeda bases in Afghanistan. Saddam Hussein (1937 -2006) was captured in 2003 and his two sons Uday and Qusay were killed by US forces that year while Saddam Hussein was sentenced to death and hanged by an Iraqi tribunal in 2006.

was captured in 2003 and his two sons Uday and Qusay were killed by US forces that year while Saddam Hussein was sentenced to death and hanged by an Iraqi tribunal in 2006. Eventually, in 2011 President Barack Obama sent a US military team into Pakistan to capture and kill the leader of Al-Qaeda Osama Bin Laden (1957 -2011).

Also in 2011 the United States supported an uprising against Libya's longtime dictator and supporter of terrorism Muammar Qaddafi (1942-2011) who was captured and executed by Libyan rebels.

Likewise, since the October 7, 2023 attacks against Israel it has taken action to eliminate the Islamic terrorist leaders of Hamas, Hezbollah, the Houthis and in Iran that has included the execution of the likes of: Mohammed Sinwar, Yahya Sinwar, Ismael Haniyeh, Mohammed Deif and many other leaders of Hamas; Hassan Nasrallah and many top military leaders of Hezbollah; and many of Iran's top army and nuclear scientist leaders.

Recently, on August 28, 2025 Israel carried out attacks on Yemen that killed the Houthis' prime minister and several Houthi cabinet members in retaliation for Houthi missile and drone terrorist attacks against Israel and against Israeli and Western shipping. It carried out a precision bombing in Doha, Qatar in an attempt to kill Hamas leaders in the two-faced country that allows them to live in 5-star hotels while commanding Hamas forces.

As of today, not just Israel, but America and the entire Western World are at a crossroads as the war between Hamas and Israel continues and America and Israel continue to keep a close eye on Iran's attempts to continue with its nuclear armament program.

Simultaneously the global Islamic Jihad by Muslims — Exhibit A being the collective of prominent radical activist anti-American, anti-Israel and antisemitic Islamic politicians in America such as Zohran Mamdani, Ilhan Omar, Rashida Tlaib — continues apace on many fronts in other forms on the American political landscape. Sympathizers and those that are at one with radical Islamic Hamas' and Iran's anti-American, anti-Israel and antisemitic feelings and agendas feverishly work at burrowing into the American body politic. They use mostly non-violent means deploying features, cracks and vulnerabilities of American democracy, appeasing a frenzied media hungry for anti-Israel news and an open, gullible society working against itself to undermine America, Israel and the West and swing things in favor of anti-American, anti-Western, anti-Israel, antisemitic and dangerous, radical and antithetical Islamic interests today.

