The Ann Arbor Police Department on Sunday announced that it is actively investigating a bias-motivated assault on a University of Michigan campus in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

The assault occurred on September 15, 2024, at approximately 12:45a.m. in Hill Street and S. Forest.

The 19-year-old male victim reported he was walking when a group of unknown males behind him asked if he was Jewish. When the victim replied yes, the group of males proceeded to assault him. The suspects then fled the area on foot.

The victim suffered minor injuries, and he did not require hospitalization. The incident was later reported by the victim to the AAPD, at 12:20p.m.

"We take bias-motivated crimes very seriously and have assigned this incident to our hate crimes detective," the Ann Arbor Police Department said. "Right now, it is very early in the investigation and have limited information on the suspects. We will provide additional information when it becomes available."

"Anyone with information about the incident or related incidents is asked to contact the AAPD tip line at 734.794.6939 or email [email protected]."

AAPD chief Andre C. Anderson commented, "I have communicated with the University of Michigan police staff, and our goal is to discuss safety over the next few weeks. There is absolutely no place for hate or ethnic intimidation in the City of Ann Arbor."

"Our department stands against antisemitism and all acts of bias-motivated crimes. We are committed to vigorously investigating this and other hate-motivated incidents and will work with the County Prosecutor’s office to aggressively prosecute those who are responsible."