"The Rock," a large bolder in Ann Arbor, Michigan, near the campus of the University of Michigan which is regularly painted with various messages, was painted last week to memorialize murdered hostages Shiri Bibas and her sons Ariel and Kfir.

Over the weekend, photos surfaced online showing the landmark painted orange with the names Shiri, Ariel, and Kfir.

However, a short time later, unknown individuals vandalized the tribute, writing: "Free Palestine."

Adar Rubin, the Director of Mobilization at End Jew Hatred, shared the incident and called the University of Michigan President Santa Ono "to forcefully denounce this, and mobilize every resource available to identify the individual responsible for desecrating a memorial to the Bibas family."

He also noted that the rock also "included a red triangle, in which Hamas would use in their videos to mark Israeli targets."