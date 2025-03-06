Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife Sara on Wednesday evening met released hostages Tal and Adi Shoham.

Tal was released last month, while Adi and their two young children were released in a November 2023 deal.

During the warm two-hour meeting, the Prime Minister and his wife heard from Tal about the difficult period that he and the other hostages endured in captivity, the hostages' daily suffering, his fellow hostages Guy Gilboa-Dalal and Evyatar David, who remain in captivity, and about the brutal psychological warfare they were subjected to by Hamas terrorists.

Prime Minister Netanyahu expressed condolences to the Shoham family over its terrible loss in the October 7 assault, conveyed his full appreciation to Adi and Tal for their struggle in captivity and expressed regret over the prolonged torment they endured.

The Prime Minister also stressed that the relentless efforts and activity to free all of the hostages, living and deceased, continue.