Hisham al-Sayed, Omer Wenkert, Eliya Cohen, Avera Mengistu, Tal Shoham, and Omer Shem Tov were released Saturday from Hamas captivity and are back in Israel, after reuniting with their families at hospitals in Israel.

Omer Wenkert, Eliya Cohen, and Omer Shem-Tov arrived in Israel and were flown to hospitals. Cohen and Shem Tov arrived at Beilinson Hospital together with their families, and waved from the window.

Earlier, they were transferred to the Red Cross at the handover point in Rafah. Tal Shoham and Avera Mengistu were released earlier, and arrived at Ichilov and Beilinson hospitals. Omer Wenkert, Eliya Cohen, Omer Shem Tov, and Tal Shoham were kidnapped to Gaza during the October 7 massacre and spent over 500 days in captivity.

Hisham al-Sayed crossed the border into Israel and was accompanied by IDF and ISA forces, arriving at the initial reception center in Re'im, where he met his family. The IDF published footage of his initial meeting with the forces, and of his family watching his release. He was brought to the Red Cross at the third handover point, in Gaza City, with no "ceremony" - a move which Hamas claimed is "out of respect for the Palestinians in Israeli territory." Al-Sayed is a Bedouin Arab citizen of Israel; he is mentally ill and crossed into Gaza on his own nearly a decade ago.

Omer Wenkert was photographed on the helicopter on his way to Beilinson, wearing a necklace prepared for him with the words, "What a day I had, Samuel." According to testimonies from people who were with him in captivity, Omer often sang that song during his time as hostage.

Shoham's family gathered with his friends in Tel Aviv to watch his return. "Tal is coming back," they called, clapping their hands when his name was mentioned on television. They hung a sign with his photo and the words, "Daddy Tal, we hoped and waited for your return so much."

After they saw him exit Hamas' vehicle, the family cried out emotionally: "He's walking on his feet, he walks the same way!" and burst into tears. When Avera Mengistu exited the vehicle, they said, "Look! Avera is also walking on his feet!"

Tal Shoham's family responded to his release, saying, "The Shoham, Korngold, and Haran families are moved to welcome Tal back to us. This is an unforgettable moment, where all emotions are rapidly mixing together. Our Tal is with us. We thank all the people of Israel who stood with us through all the long days of pain and suffering. During these days, we need privacy for Tal, Adi, and the children. At this crucial moment in our lives, our only request is to seize this window of opportunity to secure a deal that will bring fathers back to their children - children need their fathers - and return all hostages home: the living for rehabilitation and the deceased for eternal rest. There is a window of opportunity; we must not miss it."

The family of Avera Mengistu, an Ethiopian-Israeli who suffers mental illness and crossed into Gaza over a decade ago, said, "Our family has endured ten years and five months of unimaginable suffering. During this time, there have been continuous efforts to secure his return, with prayers and pleas, some silent, that remained unanswered until today. In these moments, we gather in anxious anticipation of the return of our beloved son, brother, and uncle Avera. We ask that these moments be respected, and that we be granted the peace and rest we so desperately need."

Omer Shem Tov's family said: "Our Omeriko is home after 505 days of suffering and nightmare. Our child, our brother, who became a child of the entire state of Israel since October 7th, has returned home despite medical difficulties. We still don't know everything - the horror stories will only be revealed with time. But now, we can hug him again. Thank you to the Creator, to the people of Israel for their prayers, strength, and love. Thank you to the soldiers who sacrificed for this moment, to everyone involved in the negotiations and diplomatic efforts. Thank you to Omer's family and friends, and ours, who never gave up and never lost hope. We will continue to fight together with all the families and the Hostages Families Forum - our lifeline from the first moment - until every hostage returns home, for rehabilitation or proper burial. Therefore, we say 'just a bit more, just a little more.' These are days of bereavement and hope; our lives are intertwined until everyone returns."

The family of Eliya Cohen said: "We are overwhelmed with emotion and gratitude for Eliya's return home after 505 long and torturous days in captivity. On October 7th, Eliya was brutally kidnapped while wounded and bleeding after attending the Nova festival. He was taken from a shelter where he had left his girlfriend, who survived, and her nephew, who was murdered on that cursed day, as he was dragged into hell. Seeing him today strengthens us and gives us great hope for the long rehabilitation process ahead. This is a moment of immense relief for us, for his friends, and for everyone who held onto hope and prayed for his return."

"We want to thank the IDF soldiers, the fighters, the Hostages Families Forum, our family liaison officer Amit, and especially all citizens of Israel for their embrace, support, and unwavering faith. Many prayers were answered today, and we thank everyone who accompanied us on this long journey. Until the moment of Eliya's return to Israel, we did not know his full physical and mental condition after long months of abuse and starvation in captivity. This moment, which should be filled with joy, is also accompanied by pain over what he endured there, and for the families of those killed in the war. Finally, Eliya can be surrounded by his loved ones, his family, and his girlfriend, and begin a new path. We ask the media and the public to respect his privacy and the emotional and physical rehabilitation process he is about to undergo."

Released hostages Itay and Maya Regev also responded to the return of their friend, Omer Shem Tov: "After 505 days, our story has finally come to an end. The moment we've been desperately waiting for has arrived - Omer is finally returning home to his safe haven."

"Our triangle is complete again - our heart is finally beating as it should, now that our best friend has returned home. While our personal chapter has concluded, we pray and hope to witness many more moments like this. We will not stop fighting until everyone returns home to reunite with their families, and those who perished receive a proper burial in Israel. Thank you to the IDF and the people of Israel."

Hisham al-Sayed's family responded: "The al-Sayed family is moved by Hisham's return home. After nearly a decade of fighting for Hisham's return, the long-awaited moment has arrived. We thank all the people of Israel who stood with and beside us throughout the years. Special thanks to the families of the hostages and the forum who embraced us and saw us as a natural part of the struggle to bring everyone home. During these days, we need privacy for Hisham and the entire family so we can begin to care for Hisham and ourselves. Especially now, it's important for us to request the continuation of the framework that will bring the hostages home - the living for rehabilitation and the deceased for proper burial in Israel."