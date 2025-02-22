Ilan, father of Guy Gilboa-Dalal, who is held hostage in Gaza, said that he received a sign of life from his son for the first time in eight months.

According to Ilan, the sign of life came from one of the six hostages released Saturday from captivity. The released hostage said that he spent an extended amount of time with Guy.

"We were told that he is alive - that is very moving and encourages us," Ilan said.

"We are very excited, we don't yet know which of those released gave this information - only that it was said that Guy is alive and from our perspective, that is very exciting. We are waiting to hear additional details about his condition, about the conditions in which he is held.

"We are asking ourselves a lot of questions - does he know that Gal, his brother who was at the party, survived and is alive? Does he know about his good friends who were murdered? We are waiting to hear additional details from intelligence sources, and obviously we are waiting for the second stage, for the release of Guy and all the hostages."

Guy, 22 years old, arrived at the Nova music festival with his friends Evyatar David, Idan Hermati, and Ron Sarfati. Later, his brother Gal joined the party as well. When the massacre broke out, Guy insisted on returning together with his friends, and the brothers split up. Gal succeeded in escaping the terrorists, Ron and Idan were murdered, and Evyatar and Guy were kidnapped to Gaza.