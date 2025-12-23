באמצעות בינה מלאכותית: המסר של החלל החטוף לנשיא טראמפ מטה המשפחות

The Families Forum Headquarters released an AI video this evening, in which Staff Sgt. Ran Gvili personally addresses President Trump, asking him to bring him home from the tunnels in Gaza.

“President Trump, My name is Ran Gvili. The son of Talik and Itzik. On October 7th, despite being injured, I left my home without hesitation to save our people. I stood almost alone against dozens of terrorists in [Kibbutz] Alumim. I managed to eliminate many of them, but eventually I was taken hostage. I am the last hostage still in Gaza.”

“Thank you for standing with us and for making a courageous agreement that brought so many of my brothers and sisters home. Mr. President, I’m asking you to see this through. I deserve the right to be buried with honor in the land I fought for. Mr. President, finish what you started. Bring me home before it's too late,” he concluded.

Talik Gvili, Rani's mother, responded to the publication of the video: "Seeing and hearing Rani speak in his own voice is both moving and sad at the same time. I was ready to give everything to hear, see and hug him again. But all I have left is to beg that they [the government] don't move to phase two of the agreement before they bring Rani home to me, because we don't leave heroes behind."