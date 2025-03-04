Survivor of Hamas captivity Omer Wenkert, who was released from Hamas captivity a week and a half ago, was discharged on Tuesday from Beilinson Hospital.

The discharge comes after Omer completed all the required examinations. Now he will begin a rehabilitation process at the hospital.

The hospital stated: "The hospital will be at Omer and his family's service and they will continue to receive all the assistance they need from the hospital.

Beilinson Hospital will continue to be ready and prepared, understanding that the mission is not complete until all the hostages return home."