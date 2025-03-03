Itzik (Yitzhak) Elgarat, who was murdered in Hamas captivity and was returned to Israel last week, will be laid to rest on Monday in Kibbutz Nir Oz.

At the beginning of the funeral, as the casket left Rishon Lezion toward Nir Oz, Itzik's brother, Dani, recited the Kaddish and cried. Thousands stood on the side of the road to the kibbutz holding Israeli flags to pay their respects.

At 2:00 p.m. local time, the public funeral service will be held. Itzik's brother, Dani Elgarat, his sister, who survived the massacre, Rachel Danzig, his nephews Amit, Tor, and Mor, his niece Reut Goldstein, and the Democrats Party Chairman Yair Golan will deliver eulogies.

Following the eulogies, Itzik will be laid to rest in the presence of his family and a limited number of friends.